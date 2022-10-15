New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the body of a 21-year-old private university student was found in a drain near the private institute in Greater Noida. Giving details police said they have identified five students who allegedly murdered him.Also Read - After Amul, Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Price By Rs 2 Per Litre In Delhi-NCR, Second Time in 3 Months

The family of the deceased student, Yashashvi Raj, alleged that the five students killed him after a fight. However, police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report of the Galgotias University student and then will take action accordingly.

A police complaint in this regard has been filed and in the complaint, the family stated that on October 12, Yashashvi Raj went out with two of his university friends after which he never returned.

Giving details, Greater Noida police officer Vishal Pandey told NDTV that he got information that an unidentified body was lying in a drain some 500 meters from the university. He said the body has been identified by the family.