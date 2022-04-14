New Delhi: Amid fears of a possible 4th wave of coronavirus, a student and a teacher have tested positive for COVID at a private school here. The school has sent all the students to their respective homes. Reacting to the reports, senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena said the government is closely monitoring the situation. “There are reports of a child and a teacher testing positive for Covid. Other students of the class have been sent home. We are closely tracking the situation.”Also Read - Covid-19 Cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram On The Rise. All We Need To Know

Delhi, of late, has shown a significant rise in the positivity rate despite a sustained decline in daily Covid-19 cases across the country. Following the rise in COVID numbers in the national capital, the infection rate has surpassed 2.5 per cent—the highest in the last two months.

Meanwhile, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have suspended physical classes after a surge in Covid-19 cases. For the unversed, more than 20 students tested positive at private schools in Noida following which Gautam Buddh Nagar health department issued an advisory asking educational institutions to inform them about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or showing any symptoms of COVID-19 for timely treatment.

The health department also shared a helpline number – 1800492211 and email ID – cmogbnr@gmail.com across the schools in Noida in Greater to immediately inform if any students show many symptoms of novel coronavirus.

“You are requested that if any child studying in your school has a cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer’s office using helpline no-1800492211 or email ID cmogbnr@gmail.com so that proper treatment can be provided in time”, the advisory issued by Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma stated. One of the schools, which had reported infection to 13 children and three teachers on Monday, has switched to the online mode till next week.