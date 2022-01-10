New Delhi: Amid a massive surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government is likely to shut all bars and restaurants for dining or seating, according to sources. However, take-away services will be allowed to continue at restaurants if dine-in is closed.Also Read - Amid Massive Surge of COVID Cases in Delhi, 300 Police Personnel Test Positive

This comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) concluded its high-level meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to review the COVID situation and discuss steps to be taken to curb the spread. Also Read - Additional Restrictions, Red Alert Likely to be Imposed in Delhi Amid COVID Resurgence | LIVE

Other than this, the Delhi government is likely to impose more restrictions due to fresh spike in daily cases, sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there is no plan to impose a lockdown as of now in the city, and that there will be no need for it if people wear masks.

He said that on Sunday, the city is likely to report 22,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

He appealed to the public to wear masks and not panic.

The CM said that he along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre are keeping a close eye on the Covid situation.

Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected, Kejriwal said.

Comparing the current third wave with the second Covid wave in April-May last year, the CM said that on May 7, 2021 there were 20,000 cases reported with 341 deaths but on Saturday Delhi witnessed same number of cases with only seven deaths.

He, however, said that there should not be even a single death.