Minimum Wage Hike Latest Update: In a big relief to thousands of workers in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday hiked the minimum wage of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers ahead of Diwali. Giving details, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the move will be a respite for them from inflation and added that the revised monthly wages will be applicable from October 1. The Delhi government had earlier raised the minimum wages in May.

Check revised wage here:

As per the updates from the Delhi government, the wages of unskilled workers will be increased from Rs 16,506 to Rs 16,792, semi-skilled workers from Rs 18,187 to Rs 18,499 and skilled workers from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357.

"Increase in minimum wages will give respite to the labour class suffering from the adverse impact of inflation," Manish Sisodia said. He minister also claimed that the Delhi government pays the "highest minimum wages" to labourers in the country.

He added that the move from the Delhi government will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories of the Delhi government.

Giving more information, the deputy chief minister said people employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and central government employees.

Salary for supervisor and clerical cadres revised as well

As per the order from the Delhi government, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and clerical cadres of employees have also been revised. The monthly wages of non-matriculated employees has been increased from Rs 18,187 to Rs 18499 and for matriculate employees from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357.

The Delhi government said for graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from Rs 21,756 to Rs 22,146.

It must be noted that the Delhi government is revising the dearness allowance every six months to provide respite to all workers in Delhi from inflation, he said.