Delhi Bans Construction, Industrial Activities As Air Quality Worsens to ‘Severe’ Category

Breaking: Delhi Imposes Ban On Construction, Industrial Activities As Air Quality Likely To Worsen

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: The Centre’s air quality panel on Friday imposed ban on construction and industrial activities in the national capital as the air quality index (AQI) will likely worsen. The restrictions have been imposed under stage -3 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP). The move comes after the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region worsened to ‘Severe’ on Friday.

In a meeting to review the air pollution in the city, the committee assessed the situation in the national capital as well as forecasts by the meteorological department and the air quality index of Delhi.

Delhi government bans construction & demolition activities to prevent air quality from worsening pic.twitter.com/wwe695I7Fr — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

The Centre’s air quality panel said all actions under stage 3 of GRAP will be implemented with immediate effect. Notably, the restrictions include a ban on construction, and demolition activity in the entire Delhi-NCR region except for essential projects.

Earlier this month, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had lifted the restrictions under GRAP-3 from Delhi-NCR in view of improvement in AQI. The panel said the ban on construction, demolition and BS-IV petrol and BS-III diesel vehicles is removed.

The decision was taken after the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a review meeting in view of a significant improvement in the air quality in Delhi-NCR.