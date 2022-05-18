New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday resigned from his post. As per reports, he submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, citing personal reasons.Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Dip in Covid Numbers, Registers 377 Fresh Cases; Positivity Rate Stands at 4.97 Per Cent
Anil Baijal took over as the Delhi L-G in December 2016 and since then, he had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues.
Also Read - Delhi Reports 1,009 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, DDMA Makes Masks Mandatory in Public Places | Top Developments
Anil Baijal had completed five years in office on December 31, 2021. There is no fixed tenure for the post of Delhi Lieutenant Governor.
Who is Anil Baijal?
- Anil Baijan is an IAS officer of the 1969 batch of the Union Territory cadre.
- Anil Baijal has also presided as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and headed many crucial public sector companies such as Prasar Bharti and Indian Airlines.
- Anil Baijal was removed as the Union Home Secretary when the UPA government came to power in 2004.