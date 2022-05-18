New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday resigned from his post. As per reports, he submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, citing personal reasons.Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Dip in Covid Numbers, Registers 377 Fresh Cases; Positivity Rate Stands at 4.97 Per Cent

Anil Baijal took over as the Delhi L-G in December 2016 and since then, he had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons. He has sent his resignation to the President: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lmVxTdv8ZD — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

