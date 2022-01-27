New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday withdrawn the weekend curfew in the national capital in view of improvement in the Covid situation. However, the night curfew will remain in force as of now. The odd-even curbs for shops have also been removed. The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the meeting.Also Read - Delhi to Lift Weekend Curfew, Curbs on Markets Soon; Final Decision Tomorrow

The DDMA also decided on capping the number of people who can attend wedding festivals in the national capital to 200. The bars and restaurants have been directed to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity. The DDMA also directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols like wearing of mask and following social distancing. It was further decided that reopening of schools will be discussed in next meeting.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent. Talking about the improving Covid situation in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said, "The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10%."