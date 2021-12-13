Delhi Lockdown News: With Omicron cases rising in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday clarified that restrictions will be imposed in the city if required. “We’re ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions. A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end”, CM Kejriwal told reporters.Also Read - Pfizer Booster Shots Effective Against Omicron: Study

We're ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions…A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/jZkgZ2Ml7E — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Also Read - All Contacts Of 3rd Omicron Patient In Karnataka Test Covid Negative