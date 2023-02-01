Home

Delhi Mayor Election to be Held On Feb 6 After 2 Failed Attempts Due To AAP-BJP Fight

Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Latest Update: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena agreed to call a meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, house session to elect the mayor.

Delhi mayor could not be elected when the councilors met on January 6 and 24 due to acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP leaders.

Delhi Mayor Election Latest Update: After being stalled for two times, the leaders of Delhi’s civic body will meet again on February 6 to elect a mayor amid fight between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that the BJP is trying to capture the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by electing a BJP leader to the mayor’s post, although the AAP won more seats than the BJP in the recent election to the civic body.

In the meantime, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena agreed to call a meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, house session to elect the mayor.

The LG office said VK Saxena has approved February 6, as proposed by the deputy chief minister and the chief minister for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD, and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held.

The Delhi MCD had sought February 10 to call a session for electing the mayor, news agency PTI reported. The Kejriwal government had suggested three dates – February 3, 4 and 6.

It should be noted that the mayor could not be elected when the councilors met on January 6 and 24 due to acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP leaders.

Earlier, Shelly Oberoi, AAP’s candidate for mayor, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to demand the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner.