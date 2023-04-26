Home

News

Delhi

BREAKING: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road Receives Bomb Threat via E-mail; Investigation Underway

BREAKING: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road Receives Bomb Threat via E-mail; Investigation Underway

BREAKING: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road Receives Bomb Threat via E-mail; Investigation Underway

BREAKING: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road Receives Bomb Threat via E-mail; Investigation Underway

New Delhi: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat via e-mail; investigation underway.

Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat via e-mail; investigation underway, says Delhi Fire Service. pic.twitter.com/MxbfoshrOs — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

You may like to read

Earlier in April, a south Delhi school was vacated after it received bomb threat via email. The name of the school was The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said they received information about the email from the school authority in the morning, after which teams from the local police station and bomb detection squad rushed to the spot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.