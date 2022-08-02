New Delhi: The national capital on Tuesday reported its third case of monkeypox as another Nigerian national tested positive for the infection. On Monday, one Nigerian man, living in Delhi, tested positive for the zoonotic disease. With this, the country has reported its 8th case of monkeypox.Also Read - Monkeypox Alert: Delhi Orders 3 Private Hospitals to Create 10 Isolation Rooms for Virus Cases

In the wake of rising cases of monkeypox, the Delhi government has directed 3 private hospitals to set up at least 10 isolation rooms for Monkeypox cases – 5 for management of suspected cases of monkeypox and 5 isolation rooms for management of confirmed cases of monkeypox.

In the meantime, Kerala on Tuesday reported another case of monkeypox, making it the fifth infection in the state. Giving details, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the patient, a 30-year-old man, reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE and is undergoing treatment in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, two suspected monkeypox patients, both Nigerian nationals, have been admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection, since Sunday.

The 35-year-old man, with blisters and fever, were admitted to the LNJP Hospital two days ago. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive, an official source said.

The two suspected patients of monkeypox also have fever and rashes. They too do not have any recent travel history. One of them was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and the second on Monday. Their samples have been sent for testing.