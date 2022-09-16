India Monkeypox Latest News Today: The national capital on Friday reported 8th monkeypox case after a 30-year-old Nigerian woman tested positive for the infection. With this, the total tally of monkeypox disease in India has gone up to 13. As per a news report by PTI, the woman has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan or LNJP Hospital.Also Read - Delhi Govt School Teacher Beats Up Security Guard in School Premises; Video Goes Viral

"A total of eight cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi so far. The latest being a Nigerian woman, who is aged 30, and admitted at the LNJP Hospital. Her condition is being monitored," a source told news agency PTI.

Apart from this, another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, sources told the news agency.

The suspected case, also a Nigerian woman, was admitted to hospital on September 14, another source said, adding, the seventh and eighth confirmed cases and the suspected case are admitted at present, “all three patients are doing fine.” These eight cases also include three men.

The early six cases have been treated and discharged, a senior doctor said.

For the unversed, monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

As per a study done recently by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), patients in the first five cases showed “mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb.” Four of these cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes).

No secondary complications or sexually transmitted infection s were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case, it had said.

In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24. LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with the viral infection.