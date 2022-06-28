New Delhi: Even as Delhi witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases amid concerns of a fresh COVID wave, the national capital recorded the first cases of Omicron’s BA.5 variant. The cases were confirmed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Lok Nayak Hospital and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).Also Read - WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Daughter Providing Update on Father's Health Ahead of 5th Test vs England; Video Goes VIRAL

The scientists, however, said there was no need to panic as clusters have not been reported yet. "One or two cases have been reported from AIIMS, Lok Nayak Hospital and ILBS. But there is no need to panic because we haven't seen clusters yet and it's not spreading alarmingly," the scientists said as per a report by The Hindustan Times.

