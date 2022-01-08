Delhi Weekend Curfew Latest News: The Delhi government on Saturday relaxed the restrictions in Weekend Curfew for Sunday on account of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Issuing a fresh circular, the Delhi government said that the devotees will be allowed to visit Gurudwaras on Sunday on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh in relaxation to the weekend curfew norms. Notably, the weekend curfew started at 10 PM on Friday and will continue till Monday 5 AM.Also Read - Chennai Local Train Latest News: Only Double-Vaccinated Passengers to Get Tickets From Monday | Guidelines Here

Earlier in the day, the police and administrative officials said they kept vigil to check violations of COVID-related guidelines as weekend curfew kicked in Friday night in the city. Notably, the weekend curfew started at 10 PM on Friday and will continue till Monday 5 AM.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded 20,181 fresh COVID cases, 11,869 recoveries, and 7 deaths

Officials in several districts said that teams are in the field during the period to check that the curfew order was not violated and people did not venture out unnecessarily.

“We are prepared to enforce curfew conditions and other coronavirus-related guidelines. People are likely to keep indoors as it has been raining which will make our task a bit easy,” said a district official to news agency PTI.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, the Delhi government announced the weekend curfew on Tuesday.

“A weekend curfew has been imposed to minimise the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi. Visit the hospital only if you have severe symptoms. Treatment is possible under home-isolation. Wear a mask and follow all the COVID-related protocols,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted saturday morning.

During the weekend curfew, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend curfew and the night curfew on weekdays on HYPERLINK “http://www.delhi.gov.in”www.delhi.gov.in.

Officials involved in essential and emergency services are included in exempted category and can move out by showing their identity cards.