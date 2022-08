Breaking: DMRC Announces Delay In Services On Airport Express Line between New Delhi and Dwarka 21 stations. It tweeted that services will ply as normal on all other lines.Also Read - Delhi Metro Alert: Delay In Services Between New Delhi And Dwarka Sector 21 On Airport Express Line

Airport Express Line Update Delay in services between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) August 22, 2022

Also Read - Pragati Maidan, Janakpuri Among Six Stations On Delhi Metro's Blue Line To Be Renovated Soon

Breaking: DMRC announces delay in metro services Also Read - Delhi Metro's Yellow Line To Undergo Maintenance on Sunday, Operations Will Be Regulated