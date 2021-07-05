New Delhi: A mild earthquake has hit the national capital on Monday night. Tremors were felt across NCR and nearby areas at around 10.36 PM. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck 10-kilometres north of Jhajjar in Haryana. Also Read - Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour in Parts of National Capital Brings Respite From Blistering Heatwaves, Mercury Dips | Watch

However, there was no immediate report of casualties or damage anywhere in the region. This is a breaking news and more details will be added soon.