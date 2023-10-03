Massive Earthquake Hits Delhi; Tremors Felt Across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

The origin of the earthquake was in Nepal, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

New Delhi: A massive earthquake struck the National Capital Region (Delhi NCR) on Tuesday at 14:50 PM and tremors were felt across different part of the national capital. The origin of the earthquake was in Nepal, according to the National Centre for Seismology. “Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 jolted Nepal at an interval of 25 minutes, with strong tremors travelling to Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said on Tuesday.”

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal”, the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Tremors were felt in other parts of north India including Chandigarh and Jaipur. The Police control room in Jaipur said there was no information yet about any loss.

Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher who had predicted the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this year, posted on X about the probability of a quake that could originate near Pakistan. His tweet came on Monday

Netizens took to social media to share scary visuals of the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police took to its social media handle to inform people not to use elevators. “Hey Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112.”

On Sunday, a mild tremor shook parts of Haryana. According to the National Centre for Seismology the earthquake of magnitude 2.6, occurred at 11.26 pm on Sunday.

