Breaking: Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Epicenter in Nepal

Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Epicenter in Nepal

Earthquake News Today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6  jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the adjoining cities of India's capital today.

Updated: November 9, 2022 3:10 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Epicenter in Nepal

BREAKING: A massive earthquake of magnitude 5.6  jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the adjoining cities of India’s capital today, according to USGS. Here’s what the National Centre for Seismology has to say about today’s earthquake: “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal”. This is the second day in a row earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after 4.5-magnitude earthquake rocked Nepal in the early morning on Tuesday, November 8. Several areas in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also felt earthquake tremors today. Meanwhile, the USGS reported the epicentre of the earthquake was in Dipayal, Nepal.

USGS Numbers on the Delhi-NCR Earthquake

M 5.6 – 21 km E of Dipayal, Nepal
VI
DYFI
Time
2022-11-09 01:57:23 (UTC+05:30)
Location
29.297°N 81.161°E
Depth

Delhi-NCR earthquake – What NCS said

Delhi-NCR residents share earthquake videos on Twitter

Live Updates

  • 3:09 AM IST

Published Date: November 9, 2022 2:48 AM IST

Updated Date: November 9, 2022 3:10 AM IST