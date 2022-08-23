ED Registers PMLA Case Against Manish Sisodia: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under PMLA against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. The CBI had conducted a 14-hour-long-raid at Manish Sisodia’s house on Friday, August 19 in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.Also Read - Delhi VS Kolkata: Phuchkas Or Gol-Gappas...Which City Has Better Street Food?

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia had alleged that the CBI was being misused and controlled from “top” after the CBI raid at his residence. Manish Sisodia is among 15 persons booked in the FIR filed by CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, and dealers along with unknown public servants and private persons have also been booked in the case. Also Read - Delhi Records 625 fresh COVID Cases, 7 Deaths On Monday

The CBI had on Friday listed 16 accused, including Manish Sisodia in its FIR in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, and conducted raids in 19 locations on the same day including the residence of Sisodia. In this case, Sisodia has been named as No. 1 of the prime accused. Also Read - Man Rapes And Kills Girl, Mutilates Her Face After She Sees Him With Her Mother In Delhi

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe last month after a report from the Chief Secretary alleging irregularities in the new liquor policy. It has been said that liquor shop licenses were handed over to private players for the benefit of political leaders.

In its First Information Report (FIR) filed on Wednesday, August 17, the CBI claimed that a liquor trader has paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Manish Sisodia.