  • Massive Fire Breaks Out at AIIMS Delhi, 6 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Massive Fire Breaks Out at AIIMS Delhi, 6 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Soon after getting information, over six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

Updated: August 7, 2023 12:49 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

The firefighting team reached the spot and started the rescue operation and all patients and staff in the vicinity were evacuated safely

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the AIIMS building in the national capital on Monday. Notably, the fire broke out in the endoscopy room of the hospital and all have been evacuated. Soon after getting information, over six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

The firefighting team reached the spot and started the rescue operation and all patients and staff in the vicinity were evacuated safely after a fire call was received from the emergency ward at 11:54 AM. The endoscopy room is located on the second floor of the Old Outpatient Department (OPD) at the hospital.

