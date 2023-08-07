Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out at AIIMS Delhi, 6 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

Soon after getting information, over six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

The firefighting team reached the spot and started the rescue operation and all patients and staff in the vicinity were evacuated safely

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the AIIMS building in the national capital on Monday. Notably, the fire broke out in the endoscopy room of the hospital and all have been evacuated. Soon after getting information, over six fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated. More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire Service Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/u8iomkvEpX — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated (Inside visuals) pic.twitter.com/3OdlpSRoLo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

The firefighting team reached the spot and started the rescue operation and all patients and staff in the vicinity were evacuated safely after a fire call was received from the emergency ward at 11:54 AM. The endoscopy room is located on the second floor of the Old Outpatient Department (OPD) at the hospital.

