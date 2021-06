New Delhi: Fire breaks out at IT building of Safdarjung Airport, six fire tenders rushed to the site for firefighting. Also Read - 'Liable To Be Prosecuted': Delhi Police Issues Stern Message To Covid Norms Violators | Details Here

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.