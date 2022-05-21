New Delhi: A massive fire on Saturday broke out in a furniture warehouse near Bajrang Chowk in Bhalswa Dairy. As per the preliminary report, 11 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.Also Read - Huge Fire at Banquet Hall in Delhi's Rohini, 12 Fire Tenders Bring Blaze Under Control; 1 Injured

A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse near Bajrang Chowk in Bhalswa Dairy. 11 Fire tenders present at the spot. Dousing operation underway: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/rXrDPhhY7L — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022



Delhi Police officials stated that the fire-fighting operation is underway in the area. This is a developing story, and more updates will be added soon.