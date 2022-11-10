2 Students Injured As Scuffle Breaks Out at JNU Campus, Men Seen Walking With Sticks

Clash JNU Campus: A fresh clash broke out at the JNU campus in the national capital on Thursday. Scores of JNU students were seen carrying wooden sticks around the campus shortly after a clash broke out between two groups, videos showed in social media.

Delhi | Two students injured in a clash between two groups of students in JNU over a personal dispute: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the clash broke out, however, no complaint has been filed so far.

Giving details, a senior police officer said there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in. During the fight, two students sustained minor injuries.

“We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo,” he said.