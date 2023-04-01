Home

News

Delhi

Full Emergency Declared at Delhi Airport After Dubai-bound FedEx Plane Suffers Bird-Hit

Full Emergency Declared at Delhi Airport After Dubai-bound FedEx Plane Suffers Bird-Hit

The emergency was declared so that the aircraft could land at the Delhi airport and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before the clearance.

Airport officials said the FedEx aircraft was hit minutes after it took off.

New Delhi: A full emergency was on Saturday declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird-hit. Giving details, Airport officials said the FedEx aircraft was hit minutes after it took off.

The emergency was declared so that the aircraft could land at the Delhi airport and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before the clearance.

You may like to read

FedEx FX5279 Grounded For Sometime

Preliminary reports suggest that the Dubai-bound Flight FX5279 was grounded for a while after the incident and was only allowed to take off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport once the technicians cleared it for flight after inspection.

Flight Took Off at 1:39 PM

Based on the input provided by the flight tracking website, the plane took off from IGI airport at 1:39 PM.

The development comes just after a month when a similar bird strike incident forced an Air Asia flight, en rounte to Pune, to make an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The plane suffered a bird hit soon after taking off from the airport in Bhubaneswar.

Past Incidents of Bird Strike

In another similar incident in February, an IndiGo flight from Surat to Delhi had to be diverted to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird strike during takeoff.

In October last year also, another incident happened when an Akasa Air plane flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi hit a bird, which caused sustained radome damage.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft sustained radome damage as a result of the bird strike at 1,900 feet.

Even as the bird strike incidents are common phenomenon at Indian airports, however, the number of incidents has increased significantly this year compared to last. Such incidents are being reportedly increasing due to high air traffic, but inadequate infrastructure and poor waste management in several cities also play a significant role.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.