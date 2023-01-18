Home

News

Delhi

BREAKING: IIT-Delhi Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car

BREAKING: IIT-Delhi Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car

An IITian was killed and another was left injured after being hit by a car near the institute. The mishap took place late last night, said reports.

IIT Student Killed in Road Accident

New Delhi: An IITian was killed and another was left injured after being hit by a car near the institute. The mishap took place late last night, said reports. Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.