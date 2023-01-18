  • Home
  • News
  • Delhi
  • BREAKING: IIT-Delhi Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car

BREAKING: IIT-Delhi Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car

An IITian was killed and another was left injured after being hit by a car near the institute. The mishap took place late last night, said reports. 

Published: January 18, 2023 11:56 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

IIT Student Killed in Road Accident
IIT Student Killed in Road Accident

New Delhi: An IITian was killed and another was left injured after being hit by a car near the institute. The mishap took place late last night, said reports.  Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 18, 2023 11:56 AM IST