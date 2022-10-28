Chhath Puja 2022 Latest Update: In a first, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday declared Chhath Puja as a ‘dry day’ in the national capital on Sunday. The Delhi LG has issued the order in his capacity as ‘government’ as per Section 2(35) of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009. The move from the LG comes after the Opposition members in the national capital demanded that Chhath be declared a dry day.Also Read - Top Headlines Today: NGT Has Denied Permission To Perform Chhath Puja At Yamuna Ghat, Musk Fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal – Watch Video

On Friday, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the same and stated that the move would maintain the sanctity of Delhi and the festival.

On the other hand, Delhi Congress had demanded the announcement of a public holiday and dry day on Chhath, saying that under former CM Sheila Dikshit's tenure, Chhath was a public holiday in the capital.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also approved for holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the banks of Yamuna. The Delhi government has built over 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja this year.

As per the earlier announcement, Chhath Puja will be held on October 30 and 31. Notably, Chhath Puja is popular among Purvanchalis (people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh who live in Delhi). For this year, the Chhath Puja started on October 28th.

During Chhath Puja celebrations, both men and women fast for 36 hours for their children’s health, success, and longevity.