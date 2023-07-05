Home

Shots Fired at Tis Hazari Court After Scuffle Breaks Out Among Lawyers | Shocking Video Emerges

After the Delhi Police team reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured.

Giving details, Delhi Police said an incident of firing was reported around 1:35 PM.

New Delhi: An incident of firing was on Wednesday reported at Tis Hazari Court premises. However, no injury was reported in the incident. The development comes after an argument broke out among lawyers over some issue. After getting information, Delhi Police officials rushed to the spot to being the situation under control.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman KK Manan condemned the incident and said, “Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises.”

Shocking Video Emerges

A shocking video of the incident that went viral on social media showed a lawyer holding a gun in his hand pointing it in the air. Other lawyers around the man can be heard hurling abuses and also seen throwing stones on the opposite side in what looks like an argument between two groups in the court premises.

#WATCH | An incident of firing was reported at Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi this afternoon. No injuries were reported. Police say that this happened after an argument among lawyers. (Note: Abusive language)

(Video Source: A lawyer) pic.twitter.com/AkRYOoyQPe — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

Giving details, Delhi Police said an incident of firing was reported around 1:35 PM. “When Police team reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured. The situation is normal. Legal action being initiated,” said Delhi Police in a statement.

Saket Court Firing

However, this is not the first incident as such incidents have taken place in the past well in the same court premises.

In April 2023, a man fired at a woman inside the Saket court complex as a fallout of a personal enmity.

In the wake of these developments, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi had then urged Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena to provide security and safety to people in the national capital, while accusing him of obstructing the work of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“In any city, a court complex is one of the most secured areas. Policemen and women, PCR vans and metal detectors and scanners are there. Despite such high security, a woman was shot at,” she had said.

