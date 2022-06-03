New Delhi: A major fire on Friday broke out at Bhalasava landfill site. Giving detail, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. “A fire call received for Bhalasava landfill site. 12 fire tenders rushed to the site,” Atul Garg, added.Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Fresh Cases Rise to 405, Marginally Higher Than Friday, No Death For Second Day

Prior to this, another massive fire had broken out on April 26 at the Bhalswa landfill site. Also Read - 9 Killed, Over 19 Injured in Fire at Chemical Factory in UP’s Hapur; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Notably, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site tis year, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

Last week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had asked MCD officials to submit an action plan for razing all the three garbage sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla. He had also suggested adopting the ‘reverse engineering model’ to ensure that the deadlines are met and goals achieved.