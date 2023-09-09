Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Major Fire Breaks Out Near Anand Vihar Metro Station, Watch Videos

Major Fire Breaks Out Near Anand Vihar Metro Station, Watch Videos

According to the preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Updated: September 9, 2023 7:04 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Major Fire Breaks Out Near Anand Vihar Metro Station, Watch Videos
More than 10 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

Fire Breaks Out Near Anand Vihar: A major fire broke out in a factory near Anand Vihar Metro Station on Saturday evening the smoke of which could be visible from as far as 20 km away. According to the preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Trending Now

More than 10 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

You may like to read

According to the reports coming in, the incident took place near the DDA Industrial Area.

More details are awaited.

Several social media users have shared pictures and videos of the incident on X, formerly Twitter


Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>