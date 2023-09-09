By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Major Fire Breaks Out Near Anand Vihar Metro Station, Watch Videos
According to the preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit.
Fire Breaks Out Near Anand Vihar: A major fire broke out in a factory near Anand Vihar Metro Station on Saturday evening the smoke of which could be visible from as far as 20 km away. According to the preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit.
More than 10 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.
According to the reports coming in, the incident took place near the DDA Industrial Area.
More details are awaited.
Several social media users have shared pictures and videos of the incident on X, formerly Twitter
Seems like a huge fire just to my south. Some reports says theres a fire near the Anand Vihar bus/train station. Can anyone confirm this? #DelhiRains, #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/KCUIGtVsjM
— IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) September 9, 2023
Fir in Delhi near Anand vihar station#G20SummitDelhi pic.twitter.com/ExFZ4O6OFh
— शिवम अवस्थी (@shivambjpdelhi) September 9, 2023
Seems like a huge fire near Anand Vihar Railway Station, called 101 to get the response “Bhai vo UP mei padta hai aapne Delhi mei milaya hai”@RailMinIndia @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/en9q4vBMcr
— Vaibhav Dara (@VaibhavDara1) September 9, 2023
Fire Erupts Near Anand Vihar Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/mLNTR6s7ul
— Abhishek Jha (@Abhi_abhi6060) September 9, 2023
@aajtak this is live video behind Anand vihar railway station pic.twitter.com/mBwkTbHrtO
— Prince Agarwal (@Shubham_7165) September 9, 2023
Fire at Near Anand Vihar Bus Stand In Factory @CPCB_OFFICIAL @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/ES9ybKUYBX
— محمد حارث 🇮🇳 MOHD HARIS (@AAP_Ka_Haris) September 9, 2023
