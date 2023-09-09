Home

Major Fire Breaks Out Near Anand Vihar Metro Station, Watch Videos

Fire Breaks Out Near Anand Vihar: A major fire broke out in a factory near Anand Vihar Metro Station on Saturday evening the smoke of which could be visible from as far as 20 km away. According to the preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit.

More than 10 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

According to the reports coming in, the incident took place near the DDA Industrial Area.

More details are awaited.

Several social media users have shared pictures and videos of the incident on X, formerly Twitter

Seems like a huge fire just to my south. Some reports says theres a fire near the Anand Vihar bus/train station. Can anyone confirm this? #DelhiRains, #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/KCUIGtVsjM — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) September 9, 2023

Seems like a huge fire near Anand Vihar Railway Station, called 101 to get the response “Bhai vo UP mei padta hai aapne Delhi mei milaya hai”@RailMinIndia @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/en9q4vBMcr — Vaibhav Dara (@VaibhavDara1) September 9, 2023

Fire Erupts Near Anand Vihar Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/mLNTR6s7ul — Abhishek Jha (@Abhi_abhi6060) September 9, 2023

@aajtak this is live video behind Anand vihar railway station pic.twitter.com/mBwkTbHrtO — Prince Agarwal (@Shubham_7165) September 9, 2023

Fire at Near Anand Vihar Bus Stand In Factory @CPCB_OFFICIAL @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/ES9ybKUYBX — محمد حارث 🇮🇳 MOHD HARIS (@AAP_Ka_Haris) September 9, 2023

