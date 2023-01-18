Home

News

Delhi

Delhi: Man Jumps Off Mandi House Metro Station, Dies

Delhi: Man Jumps Off Mandi House Metro Station, Dies

In a shocking incident, a youth ended his life by jumping in front of Mandi House metro station.

Man dies by suicide at Mandi House metro station (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a youth ended his life by jumping in front of metro station near Mandi House here on Wednesday. The youth was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on Tueday, a 16-year-old boy had ended his life by jumping in front of Noida’s Golf Course Road metro station. The incident took place near Noida Sector 36 at around 6 pm.

The boy, who was sitting at the Golf Course Road Metro Station, jumped in front of the train that was arriving at the platform.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)