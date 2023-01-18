Top Recommended Stories
Delhi: Man Jumps Off Mandi House Metro Station, Dies
In a shocking incident, a youth ended his life by jumping in front of Mandi House metro station.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a youth ended his life by jumping in front of metro station near Mandi House here on Wednesday. The youth was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Earlier on Tueday, a 16-year-old boy had ended his life by jumping in front of Noida’s Golf Course Road metro station. The incident took place near Noida Sector 36 at around 6 pm.
The boy, who was sitting at the Golf Course Road Metro Station, jumped in front of the train that was arriving at the platform.
Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.
AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi
Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)
Sanjeevani (Delhi)
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)
Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7
Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu
Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.