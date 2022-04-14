New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Troy Lounge and Bar in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon. A total of 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Till now, no casualties have been reported.Also Read - Delhi Student, Teacher Test Positive For COVID at Private School; All Classmates Sent Home

"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi | A massive fire breaks out at a club in the Punjabi Bagh area. 12 fire tenders had arrived at the spot. Fire has been doused off. No casualties were reported: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.