Breaking: A massive fire broke out in the Batla House area of south Delhi on Saturday evening. According to the locals, a loud blast was heard from the high-voltage electricity transformer and sparks flew around at around 8 PM and by 8:30 PM, the transformer was in flames that spread to the adjoining areas. One of the residents called the fire brigade.