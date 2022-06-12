New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Gaffar Market in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Sunday. Around 39 fire tenders have been rushed to the site to douse the blaze.Also Read - Huge Fire Erupts At ICU Ward In Delhi's Brahm Shakti Hospital, Patient Feared Dead

“A serious fire call was received from a shoe market in Gaffar, Karol Bagh, at 4.16 am and 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site,” Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said. Nobody was trapped or received any injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(More details are awaited)