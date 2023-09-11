BREAKING NEWS: Delhi Re-imposes Ban on Sale, use of Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali

Chief Minister Kejriwal has decided that firecrackers should be banned on the occasion of Diwali to control pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has re-imposed a ban on firecrackers ahead of the festive season on Monday. Members of the government have stressed the need to ‘look after the environment’ and reduce pollution levels in winter. “Chief Minister Kejriwal has decided that firecrackers should be banned on the occasion of Diwali to control pollution. Police have been directed to issue a circular on behalf of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee that no license is issued…” said Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Under the new rules, the manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery and bursting of any type of firecrackers would be wholly prohibited in the national capital.

