‘Nothing To Hide’: Kejriwal Replies To ED, Says Summons Are Politically Motivated, Illegal

Arvind Kejriwal said he is ready to reply to any legal summons and he has nothing to hide as he lived a life with honesty and transparency.

Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday responded to the ED summon issued to him in the Liquor policy case and said this ED summon is also illegal like the previous summon issued by the agency. “ED should withdraw this summon as it is politically motivated. I have lived my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responds to the ED summon issued to him in the Liquor policy case, "This ED summon is also illegal like the previous summon issued by the agency. ED should withdraw this summon as it is politically motivated. I have lived my life with honesty and… pic.twitter.com/rkaySNSR06 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Earlier, Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday. However, he left for an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course on Wednesday.

Kejriwal was scheduled to leave for the Vipassana course on Tuesday but could not do so as he was busy with the INDIA bloc meeting. He left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course, officials said.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned the timing of the summons, saying the party’s lawyers are studying the notice and “legally correct” steps will be taken.

They said Kejriwal’s Vipassana session was “pre-scheduled” and the information was in the public domain.

“Everyone knows the chief minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It’s a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan,” AAP MP Raghav Chadha had said.

Earlier, Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on November 2 but he skipped the questioning alleging the notice was illegal and politically motivated.

Earlier, Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on November 2 but he skipped the questioning alleging the notice was illegal and politically motivated.