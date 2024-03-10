Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant; Rescue Teams On Spot

A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell near Delhi’s Keshopur Mandi on Sunday. Rescue operation is underway.

BREAKING NEWS: Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant; Rescue Teams On Spot | Image: Representative Image

New Delhi: A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi on Sunday morning. Teams of Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Police rushed to the spot after receiving the distress call. Currently, the rescue teams are making efforts to safely rescue the child.

A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Police on the spot. Rescue operation underway: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

The rescue teams are planning to dig a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the child has fallen.

#WATCH | Delhi: A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. The NDRF team has reached the site along with Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh from NDRF. It will soon start rescue operations by digging a new borewell parallel… pic.twitter.com/CbD4GAKzR3 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024





(Note: this is a developing story and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.