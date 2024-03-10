Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant; Rescue Teams On Spot

A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell near Delhi’s Keshopur Mandi on Sunday. Rescue operation is underway.

Updated: March 10, 2024 8:17 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

child falls into 40 feet borewell
BREAKING NEWS: Child Falls Into 40-Feet-Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant; Rescue Teams On Spot

New Delhi: A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi on Sunday morning. Teams of Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Police rushed to the spot after receiving the distress call. Currently, the rescue teams are making efforts to safely rescue the child.

The rescue teams are planning to dig a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the child has fallen.


 

(Note: this is a developing story and further details will be added.)

