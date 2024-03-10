Delhi Borewell Accident: Dead Body Of Youth Retrieved From Sewage Treatment Plant’s Borewell

The body of the youth, who fell into the 40-feet-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi, was retrieved by the rescue team. Police are trying to identify the body.

New Delhi: The rescue operation took a tragic turn when the rescue team retrieved the body of the youth who fell into the borewell of the Delhi Jal Board’s sewage treatment. The body was taken out at around 3 pm on Sunday. Currently, efforts are being made to identify the youth, police said. The youth fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi on Sunday morning. Teams of Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Police rushed to the spot after receiving the distress call. Delhi Minister Atishi arrived at the site where a person fell into the borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant.

Delhi | The body of a youth who fell into the borewell of Delhi Jal Board’s sewage treatment plant was taken out at around 3 pm. He was dead. At present, efforts are being made to identify him: Delhi Police https://t.co/h9wRsdkx3a — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024



After taking stock of the progress of the rescue operation, she informed that the person who has fallen into the borewell is not a child but an adult, adding that the issue will be investigated by Police. Atishi further stated that the Delhi Government will seal all abandoned borewells in the national capital within the next two days.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, “This will be an issue of police investigation because this person is not a child, he is an adult. The intentionality and criminality behind this will be a matter of investigation. All the officials of the Delhi Jal Board have been given… https://t.co/hT9YlNZ6a1 pic.twitter.com/n2qzSdgnfc — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

The rescue teams dug a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the youth had fell. Station officer, Rani Jhansi Road, said the person who fell into the borewell wasn’t a minor as was assumed earlier, but an adult of between 15 to 20 years of age.

“It wasn’t a small child, as was assumed earlier. The person who fell into the borewell is about 15 to 20 years of age. The NDRF can provide more detailed information about the rescue operation. We don’t have much else to share,”station officer said.

“Being an adult, I doubt if the person fell into the borewell accidentally,” he added.

Earlier in the day the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) claimed that a child fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area. Teams from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Police were on-site, spearheading the rescue operation, at the time of filing this report.According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.

The NDRF rescue team were on site was led by Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “We will soon mount a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child fell. However, it could be a long-drawn operation.”

