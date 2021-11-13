New Delhi: Hours after Supreme Court’s rap on the worsening air situation in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees to deal with the crisis. The chief minister, after an emergency meeting, told reporters that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court.Also Read - Delhi Air Quality: Arvind Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meeting as Supreme Court Raises Alarm

Kejriwal said the schools will remain closed for one week from Monday and classes will be held online in view of high air pollution levels. “For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; classes to continue virtually so that children don’t have to breathe polluted air,” he said. Also Read - Anti-Dust Campaign, Bio-Decomposer: How Delhi Takes Steps to Control Pollution as Capital Turns Gas Chamber

Work from home will be implemented in government offices and a separate advisory on it will be issued for private offices, he said. Construction activities will be prohibited in Delhi for four days, i.e., from November 14 to 17. The chief minister said that pollution level is rising in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and called upon all stakeholders to work together to combat it. Also Read - Shrouded in Smog, Delhi-NCR Continues to Gasp For Breath, Air Quality Deteriorates to Season's Worst | Key Points

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an “emergency” situation, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Delhi government on Saturday to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested severe steps, such as, stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

(With inputs from agency)