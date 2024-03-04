Home

Delhi CM Kejriwal Agrees To Appear Before ED Virtually, Makes This Request To Probe Agency

Delhi CM and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal has finally agreed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after turning down the probe agency's summons. However, the leader will appear online and has also made a request to ED..

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been sending summons to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal for a few months now and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been turning it down and the party has called it ‘illegal’. In a latest news update, the Delhi CM has finally agreed to appear before the probe agency, after they issued their eighth summons on February 27, 2024. Kejriwal has agreed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate but online and the political leader has also made a request to the probe agency. Here’s all you need to know…

Arvind Kejriwal To Appear Before ED

As mentioned earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), after the eighth summons, which was sent to the AAP Supremo on February 27, 2024. Despite calling it ‘illegal’, the Aam Aadmi Party has said that he will appear before the ED but not in person, online via video conferencing.

Delhi CM Makes THIS Request To Probe Agency

As said before, even after agreeing to appear before the Enforcement Directorate online (via video conferencing), the Delhi Chief Minister has made a request to the probe agency. The political leader has requested ED to finalise a date after March 12, 2024; no reason for the same has been given by him.

Delhi Budget By Kejriwal Govt Today

In another news, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will be presenting the Delhi Budget today and its theme is going to be ‘Ram Rajya’. The Finance Minister announced it was approved by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the lieutenant governor. Notably, the Delhi Budget session which began on 15 February had been extended till March 8. As per the media reports, the AAP government’s budget will be themed around ‘Ram Rajya’ this time. This budget session is likely to be the longest assembly session under the AAP government’s regime, according to officials.

During the Republic Day speech, CM Kejriwal said the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of “Ram Rajya” and is providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity, and water to people and ensuring women’s safety. It should be noted that Kailash Gehlot had in 2023 presented Delhi’s annual budget following the arrest of former finance minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

