Delhi Court Awards Life Sentence To 3 Convicts In Ankit Saxena Murder Case

In the Ankit Saxena Murder Case of 2018, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has awarded life sentence to three convicts and has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each. This was a case of honour killing.

Ankit Saxena (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi, in a latest news development has awarded a life sentence to three convicts in the Ankit Saxena Murder Case of 2018. The 23-year-old Ankit was stabbed to death by the family members (mother, father, uncle and younger brother) of his girlfriend, whom he had been dating for three years. All four accused were sent initally sent to judicial custody in connection with the case. This judgement comes almost five years after the murder happened.

