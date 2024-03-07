Breaking News: Delhi Court Issues Notice To Kejriwal On ED’s Complaint Of Not Complying With Summons In Liquor Scam

Delhi Court Issues Notice To Kejriwal On ED’s Complaint Of Not Complying With Summons In Liquor Scam

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a latest development, the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital issued fresh summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on ED’s second complaint for allegedly not complying with the summons in the alleged Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. The court asked him to appear before it on March 16.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Wednesday filed second complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly not complying with the summons in the alleged Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The second complaint has been filed against Arvind Kejriwal under Section 190 (1)(a) CrPC r/w section 200 CrPC 1973 r/w section 174 IPC, 1860 r/w section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002 for non-attendance in compliance with Section 50, PMLA, 2002.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Divya Malhotra, after noting down the submissions of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for ED and fixed the matter for consideration on Thursday.

Earlier too, the ED filed a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal in which the court issued summons to him in the matter.

After the summons order, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared virtually before the court on ED’s complaint against him for allegedly non-compliance with the summons order.

Arvind Kejriwal, while appearing, virtually informed the court that he wanted to join the court proceedings physically but due to the confidence motion and budget sessions, I couldn’t come physically before the court.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta appeared for Arvind Kejriwal, moved an exemption plea for Kejriwal and assured the court that on the next date, he would appear physically.

As noted in the submissions, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra allowed the exemption plea moved for today and fixed March 16, 2024, for his physical appearance before the court.

On the first ED’s complaint, Rouse Avenue Court on February 7, 2024, took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s recent complaint filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal agreed to appear virtually before the ED on any date after March 12. On this decision, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that ED summons is ‘illegal’, but Arvind Kejriwal found a middle ground and decided to appear for questioning virtually so that CM Arvind Kejriwal could not be arrested illegally.

