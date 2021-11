New Delhi: Fire breaks out on the 6th floor of Rishabh Tower near Karkarduma Metro Station. 14 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported: Fire DepartmentAlso Read - Delhi Continues to Wheeze as Thick Blanket Of Smog Covers National Capital, Air Quality Slips to 'Severe' Category

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.