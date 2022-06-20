New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since May 31, in an alleged money laundering case, has been admitted to hospital on Monday, reports NDTV quoting sources. Further details about his health are awaited.Also Read - BREAKING: Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital, to Face ED in Money Laundering Case on Thursday

Earlier on Saturday, a special CBI court dismissed the bail plea of Jain, observing that no medical documents have been produced to show his medical history and he cannot be enlarged on bail only on the ground that he suffers from sleep apnea. Jain's lawyer submitted that he was suffering from sleep apnea, a medical condition that was quite grave and could even cause the sudden death of a patient if the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine was cut off in the absence of an attendant.

In case, the patient removed the machine or there was a power failure and it needed power back-up which was not there in the jail, he argued saying Jain had suffered severe pneumonia during Covid and had just managed to survive. Even at the time of remand, on request made in that regard, directions were given to make arrangements for the said condition of the accused to provide a CPAP machine, the counsel pointed out.