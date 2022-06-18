Breaking News: A special CBI court has dismissed the bail application of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case, reports news agency ANI. The court had on Tuesday reserved order on the bail plea of Jain, who is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since May 31. On Monday, Satyendar Jain’s custody to the ED was extended by two weeks.Also Read - Delhi COVID Updates: Significant Rise In New Cases, One More Death Reported

On May 31, a day after the arrest of Jain in the money laundering case, a Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel sent him to the agency's custody till June 9 which was further extended to five days ending on Monday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue Court, just after the court hearing on June 9.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife, and others of commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain.

The ED on June 6 also recently conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife, and accomplices who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering. A recovery of cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.