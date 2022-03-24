New Delhi: A massive fire erupted at a wedding pandal in Delhi’s Rohini, causing thick plumes of black smoke over the city sky, reports the NDTV. Around 12 fire engines are working on the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control.Also Read - Delhi's Peak Power Demand May Surpass 8,000 MW This Summer. How BSES Plans to Meet The Same

The fire reportedly started around 2 pm. The reason behind the blaze is not clear yet. Strong winds caused the fire to spread in the pandal made of wood and clothes.

Pictures from the scene showed billowing clouds of dark smoke, which were visible for miles.