BREAKING NEWS: Delhi Implements Odd-Even Vehicle System From November 13

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi has been increasing and swaying between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. Schools have been closed, a lot of offices in Delhi have started working from home and vehicular restrictions have also been imposed in Delhi-NCR. Keeping in mind the increasing Delhi Air Pollution, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called a high-level meeting today at Delhi Secretariat which was attended by the Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other key ministers of State. Now, to make situations better, the government has announced the implementation of the ‘Odd-Even Vehicle System’ in the national capital from November 13, 2023.

