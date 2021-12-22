New Delhi: In the wake of rising cases of Omicron in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday imposed fresh restrictions and instructed the DMs to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. Notably, the DDMA said that ‘no mask, no entry’ should be strictly ensured at shops/workplaces across the national capital.Also Read - UK Reduces COVID-19 Self-isolation to 7 Days With Negative Test | Deets Here

In the fresh order, the DDMA said that all DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi.

Copy of the order:

The development comes as six more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid were detected in Delhi on December 20, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28. As per reports, at least 12 patients have been discharged.

Amid the Omicron scare and the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in which the Omicron situation, including its possible effects and steps to deal with it, was discussed, according to the chief minister.