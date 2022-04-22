Breaking News: Delhi continues to see an uptick in COVID cases with 1,042 fresh ones on Friday, the highest since February 10 when it recorded 1,104 cases. The national capital also saw two deaths and 757 recoveries in a day.Also Read - BREAKING: Man Attempts Suicide at Delhi's Tilak Nagar Metro Station, Services on Blue Line Delayed

Active cases in the city stand at 3,253, while positivity rate remains 4.64 per cent, a Health Department Bulletin said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 965 COVID cases and one fatality. Prior to that, it had reported1,009 COVID cases and one death on Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were 632 cases in the national capital.