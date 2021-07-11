New Delhi: Fire breaks out in a godown, set up in an open area, at Tikri Kalan PVC market. As many as 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far, no casualty has been reported. Firefighting operation underway: Delhi Fire ServiceAlso Read - Delhi Woman Strangled 11-Month-Old Son After Fight With Husband: Police

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a godown, set up in an open area, at Tikri Kalan PVC market. 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far, no causality reported. Operation underway: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/TlqDAxvhYw — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

