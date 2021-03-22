Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the legal age to drink alcohol has been reduced to 21. Earlier the minimum age for a person who was allowed to consume alcohol was 25. Also Read - Kerala Govt Allows Reopening of Bars, Beer Parlours and Other Toddy Shops Adhering to COVID-19 Norms

Sisodia said, "The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital."

This is a developing story. More details awaited